Looking back at the making of Harry Potter, it’s hard to imagine just how much work went into bringing the magic to life, especially when it came to keeping Daniel Radcliffe stocked with wands. That’s right, the Boy Who Lived was also the Boy Who Snapped (way too many wands).

The story recently resurfaced in a behind-the-scenes clip, where Harry Potter prop designer Pierre Bohanna revealed an astonishing fact. He said that over the course of filming, Daniel went through more than 70, possibly even 80 wands. Why?

Because he simply couldn’t stop fiddling with them. Tapping, twirling, drumming them against his leg, it was as if the wands were his personal drumsticks rather than powerful magical artifacts.

During the Harry Potter films, Daniel Radcliffe broke over 80 wands, because he kept using them as pretend drumsticks 🥁 pic.twitter.com/KteN5op6St — Daily Harry Potter (@TheDailyHPotter) June 10, 2023

Daniel Radcliffe’s Priceless Reaction

Fast-forward to an interview and Daniel Radcliffe is confronted with this revelation. His reaction? Absolute shock. You could practically see the guilt wash over him as he processed just how many wands he had unintentionally destroyed.

Laughing nervously, he said, “Wow! I am so sorry Pierre. I don’t know how I have managed to break that many wands. “I know I drum with my wands a lot, or I bang them against my leg and do some sort of rhythm.” The actor then added, “I really don’t know, I just feel very bad, I apologise!”

The Numbers Don’t Lie

With eight films in the franchise, that averages out to about ten wands per movie. And as soon as this little detail hit TikTok, fans had a field day. Some couldn’t believe the number, while others found it downright hilarious.

One commented, “When he realised that he’d gone through 80 wants, his face was genuinely terrified.” While someone else added, “They made 80, but he didn’t break 80.” While another sceptical fan jokingly said, “He’s definitely the person selling them on eBay.”

Whether or not Daniel ever found a way to break the habit, one thing’s for sure – if Hogwarts had a rule against excessive wand damage, the man who brought Harry Potter to life might’ve landed in detention more times than Draco Malfoy.

