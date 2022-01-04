One of the most trending things across the globe right now is the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts. The reunion special that aired on New Year Eve to mark 2 decades since the release of the first HP movie was one of the most anticipated things across the globe. With the release, it brought back Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Helena Bonham Carter and more actors from the franchise to our screens. While the nostalgia level was too high, the makers couldn’t save themselves from goof ups.

Emma Watson was one of the most pivotal parts of the reunion special. In a way, she opened the episode as she opened the gates to Hogwarts. She spoke about a lot of things and the makers made sure they back her comments with throwback photos and videos to make it visually stunning. And that is where the makers goofed up.

In a segment, Emma Watson was talking about the effect of JK Rowling’s writing and especially Harry Potter on her childhood. The makers while showing a toddler Watson, mistakenly used Emma Roberts’ childhood picture. This was pointed out by a Twitterati and soon went viral. The producers have now addressed the goof up and revealed they are rectifying it. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

The producers of the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, released a statement to EW talking about the Emma Watson and Emma Roberts goof up. They first appreciated the eagle-eyed Harry Potter fans and then said the rectification will be done soon.

The statement read, “Well spotted Harry Potter fans! You brought an editing mistake of a mislabelled photograph to our attention. New version up shortly.”

Tell us how much did you enjoy watching Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint 2ith others in Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts in the comments section below. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

