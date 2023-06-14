Halle Berry Takes Her Hotness Game A Notch Higher As She Dons A Satin Slip Dress Flaunting Her Toned Legs & Cleav*ge, Giving Us Catwoman Energy!

Oscar winning actress Halle Berry’s recent style serve is far from subtle. The actress, 56, shared a mirror selfie wearing what appears to be a champagne-coloured satin gown with an exceptionally high slit on her on Twitter.

“Subtle Tuesday serve,” she captioned the post with a winking emoji. In addition to strappy heels, the ‘Moonfall’ actress debuted long ombre hair – a departure from her signature, asymmetrical platinum pixie cut, reports People magazine.

The Cleveland native was seen wearing her shorter haircut in photos she posted on Instagram just last week with her boyfriend Van Hunt. The loved-up images show Halle Berry and Hunt, 53, snuggled up and sharing a kiss.

As per People, the couple both dressed casually for the selfie, wearing grey hoodies. While Halle Berry wore delicate earrings and a coordinating necklace, her musician beau accessorised with a bucket hat.

“Don’t be the girl a man wants, be the woman a man needs!,” Berry wrote in her caption. Berry and Hunt went official with their relationship in September 2020. Last month, Halle Berry shared a hilarious video where she and her stylist, Lindsay Flores, struggled to fit custom boots on the actress’ feet.

Halle is an icon and there’s no denying that!

