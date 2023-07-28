Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have been painting the town red with their romance ever since they tied the knot in 2018. The couple have been subjected to various controversies so far owing to their fans’ online feud with the loved ones of Selena Gomez. While the couple are currently having the time of their life with outings packed with PDA, Hailey Bieber’s pregnancy rumours are back on the table due to her latest outing.

Hailey has always been a JB fan and often met him while she was just a teenager. In 2018, the two tied the knot in a private ceremony leaving their fans stunned.

Since their marriage, Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber have been each other’s biggest support systems. The couple never fail to give away major couple goals and their affection toward each other is adorable. While Hailey’s pregnancy rumours have already come to light several times, a new report suggests that the 26-year-old model tried to cover her tummy with her belongings.

As per a report by US Sun, Hailey was recently spotted heading out for a business meeting in Beverly Hills, California. She was dressed in a white crop top and a pair of baggy jeans. She completed her casual look with black shoes, a belt and sunglasses. As she stepped out of her car, Hailey Bieber held her giant iPad with a white case in front of her stomach.

Earlier this week, Hailey was also seen running some errands in not-so-weather-friendly clothes. Amid the heat wave in California, Hailey opted for a white top and denim shorts to step out of her house. She paired the look with a baggy Calvin Klein denim jacket with cuffed sleeves.

Hailey Bieber’s hiding her tummy with an iPad and a denim jacket has convinced her fans that she is hiding her pregnancy with Justin Bieber. But, the couple is tight-lipped about their plans.

