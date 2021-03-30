Hailey Bieber is often spotted out and about in West Hollywood with husband and singer Justin Bieber or with her girlfriend including Kendall Jenner. The Victoria’s Secret model was spotted earlier today in West Hollywood exiting a salon and showed a middle finger to the paparazzi. Read to know the scoop below.

The 24-year-old model is known for her chic street style outfits and aces them every single time she steps out of her house.

Hailey Bieber flaunted a vintage look earlier today from the 90s and looked super pretty in the same. The Victoria’s Secret model wore a black t-shirt and paired it with baggy pair of jeans and a long black leather duster ankle-length coat.

The VS model accessorised the look with Prada loafers, chained jewellery and kept her tresses open falling on her face. Hailey wore a green-coloured mask and sunglasses and flashed middle-finger to the paparazzi. Take a look:

(More) March 29: Hailey Bieber leaving a hair salon in West Hollywood,California pic.twitter.com/pQ8o7DZhsx — Hailey Bieber News (@haileycandiid) March 30, 2021

That 90s look is everything!

Also, did y’all notice the green smoothie in Hailey Bieber’s hands? We wonder what is it that makes her skin glow like a bulb. Haha!

Meanwhile recently the VS model spoke about her decision of getting the tattoo of a pistol on her middle-finger when she was just 18 with Elle.

“I was like, ‘Yeah! That looks cool,” Hailey Bieber tells the publication, “but now, as a 24-year-old, I would never do that. I think guns are violent.”

Hailey has quite a few small tattoos on her body along with the initials of her singer husband Justin Bieber on the ring finger. Recently, the 27-year-old singer released a song titled ‘Peaches’ which is trending number 1 all around the world and the model wife is sharing makeup videos of people on the same song on her Instagram account.

What are your thoughts on Hailey Bieber’s chic salon look? Tell us in the comments below.

