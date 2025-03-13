In her recently released Say Everything memoir, Ione Skye discussed Gwyneth Paltrow and Donovan Leitch’s past romance and revealed how the Iron Man actress treated Leitch. The ex-couple had a brief romance in the 1990s. In her memoir, Ione, who is Leitch’s sister, recalls what she saw when she went on a vacation with them to Mexico. This was right after the 1994 Northridge earthquake.

The River’s Edge actress detailed the interactions between Leitch and Paltrow and claimed that she was “mean” to her brother. For the unversed, the ex-couple was linked romantically between 1993 and 1995. However, after parting ways, they remained good and close friends.

Recalling the vacation, Ione Skye wrote as per The Post, “Vacationing with Dono and his intimidating new girlfriend (yes, that Gwyneth) did not exactly sound relaxing, but anything was more relaxing than living in fear of the next earthquake.” She further allegedly claimed that despite knowing Leitch was sick, Gwyneth Paltrow was not sympathetic to him. She added, “At breakfast, Dono had distractedly tipped his water glass (he was one of the world’s most distracted people). A few drops had splashed Gwyneth, and she’d snapped, ‘Idiot.’ With a laugh, but still.”

After watching their conversation, Ione Skye confronted her brother about the matter and even asked him if she was always so mean to him. However, as per Skye, “Dono laughed … My brother was smitten. He was 27 and looking toward the future, to marriage and kids.” She continued, “Gwyneth was only 21 and wasn’t ready for anything too serious. Well, at least not yet. Six months later, she’d get a part in Seven and fly to Reno to meet Brad Pitt — and we all know how that turned out.”

In a recent interview with People, Ione Skye revealed that despite Gwyneth Paltrow being mean to her brother, she never wanted to hold a grudge against her. She said, “We were what, 21 at the time? We were so young. At the time, we thought we were so grown-up!” Talking about the Goop founder, she further mentioned, “She has an awareness of who she is, and I feel like that’s one of her superpowers. She’s amazing in that she understands her world, and she always has a good reaction to people coming after her for things she says.”

However, people believed things had stirred up between Leitch and Paltrow when they were spotted kissing (platonic) at the Los Angeles Dodgers game in September 2013. Even though the Blob actor insisted the kiss be a friendly one, as the actress was then married to now ex-husband Chris Martin, it sparked controversy.

Soon after that, Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin announced their divorce in 2014 after 10 years of marriage. They even share two kids, Apple (20) and Mosses (18). For the unversed, post-divorce, Martin now dates actress Dakota Johnson, while Paltrow married Brad Falchuk in 2018.

