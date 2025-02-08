Gwyneth Paltrow once had Hollywood’s two biggest heartthrobs fighting for her love. And in a throwback moment that shook the internet, she spilled the tea on who was better in bed — Brad Pitt or Ben Affleck.

“That’s hard,” she admitted on Call Her Daddy. “… Because Brad was like the sort of a major chemistry, love-of-your-life kind … and Ben was technically excellent.”

Yes, she went there.

Paltrow, who dated Pitt in the mid-’90s and Affleck in the late ’90s to early 2000s, didn’t hesitate when choosing her overall favorite. “Brad,” she declared, without waiting for a category. Affleck, however, did get some credit. She called him “more likely to make you laugh” and even shared that he had a hilarious “mirror face” he’d throw at his reflection.

Paltrow met Pitt while filming Seven. He was nine years older, and they got engaged when she was just 24. She admitted she wasn’t ready for marriage, leading to their split. On the other hand, her romance with Affleck was a bit more unpredictable. The two dated on and off before calling it quit.

Beyond the bedroom debate, Paltrow got candid about other aspects of her past. She opened up about her “identity crisis” after winning an Oscar at 26 for Shakespeare in Love. The fame and scrutiny that followed were overwhelming. “The amount of attention that you receive on a night like that and the weeks following is so disorienting and, frankly, really unhealthy,” she said.

She also reflected on the backlash she received for crying during her acceptance speech. “I remember the British press being so horrible to me because I cried,” she recalled. At the time, she was dealing with personal struggles — her grandfather was dying of cancer, and her father was battling health issues.

But Paltrow didn’t just talk romance and career. She addressed her role in the #MeToo movement, recalling how speaking out against Harvey Weinstein felt like a major risk. “It was scary,” she admitted. She had seen women who spoke up “be reviled, rejected, pilloried in the town square.” But when she fully realized the extent of Weinstein’s misconduct, she knew she had to take a stand. “I just thought, ‘This has got to stop.’”

Between steamy Hollywood gossip and real-life reckonings, Paltrow didn’t hold back.

