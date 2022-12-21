Gwen Stefani's 'Gharelu Nuskha' To Decorate Her Bathroom Is A Desi Jugaad Many Of Us Follow!

Singer Gwen Stefani’s bathroom is decorated with tabloid newspapers.

Splitting her time between LA and a newly-built ranch in Oklahoma since tying the knot with country singer Blake Shelton, 46, in 2021, the 53-year-old pop star revealed that the pair decided to cover one of the bathrooms “wall to wall” with front pages, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Blake and I will lay in bed and watch the tutorials of people that would take a palette and see what they would create with it. You know what we do have? When we built our house last year in Oklahoma, one of the bathrooms going out to the pool is every single tabloid cover, made into wallpaper. You go in there and you’re like, ‘Oh my God.’ It’s pretty funny,” Gwen Stefani said.

Meanwhile, Gwen Stefani started her career as the lead singer of rock band ‘No Doubt’ and enjoyed massive success in the 1990s with songs such as ‘Don’t Speak’ but admitted that she has “no idea” if a reunion will ever come about but teased that “anything can happen.”

She told WSJ Magazine, “What are the odds of anything? I was just on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’. She was one of my favourite celebrities when I was a little girl, and now I was just on the show with her. Anything can happen.”

“I have no idea what’s going to happen with No Doubt. We haven’t really talked about doing anything, but it feels like everyone is, right? All the ’90s people – Blink-182 did an eight-month tour that sold out in like five minutes,” Gwen Stefani concluded.

Must Read: When Gal Gadot Flaunted Her ‘Wonder’ Cle*vage Staring So Seductively Donning A Brown Satin Bra With A Mesh Top

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News