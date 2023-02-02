&PrivéHD has built its recognition in the country as the channel for nuanced cinema lovers. The channel with its programming makes sure to present the best critically acclaimed films from over the world and across languages for viewers’ daily dose of entertainment.

This Friday, on the occasion of Groundhog Day the channel brings Bill Murray starer Groundhog Day with its property Prive Lounge. For the unversed, Groundhog Day derives its relevance from the Pennsylvania Dutch superstition that if a groundhog emerges from its burrow on 2nd February and sees its shadow due to clear weather, it will retreat to its den, and winter will go on for six more weeks; if it does not see its shadow because of cloudiness, spring will arrive early.

Groundhog Day is the story of a self-centered weatherman, played by Bill Murray, who finds himself in a time loop on Groundhog Day, and the day keeps repeating until he gets it right. A weatherman is in his fourth year of covering a story and he makes no effort to hide his frustration. He wakes up on one fine day, only to discover that it’s Groundhog Day again, and it keeps repeating itself.

First, he uses this to his advantage, and then comes the realisation that he is doomed to spend the rest of eternity in the same place, seeing the same people do the same thing every day.

Watch the hilarious drama Groundhog Day this Friday, February 2nd at 5:30 PM only on &PrivéHD

