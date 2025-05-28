With summer finally here, there’s a lot to look forward to, and one such thing is the 2025 Governors Ball. The annual music festival has been an integral part of the lives of New York City residents. The multi-day event has been quite a fun ride for the people of the United States of America over the years.

It first happened in 2011, and since then, several stars, including Billie Eilish, ASAP Rocky, Travis Scott, Post Malone, Lorde, Eminem, and Tyler the Creator, have performed at the event. Here’s everything we know about the 2025 edition of the Governor Ball, including the artists, dates, and venue.

Governors Ball 2025: Dates, Venue & Headliners

The 2025 Governors Ball will take place from June 6 to June 8, 2025, at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens. As for the headliners, Tyler the Creator and Benson Boone will perform on the first day, Olivia Rodrigo and Feid will join on day two, and Hozier and Glass Animals will wrap it up.

Apart from the headlining artists, other performers at the music festival this year include The Backseat Lovers, T-Pain, Tyla, Wallows, Conan Gray, Mt. Joy, Role Model, Clairo, Key Glock, and The Japanese House.

Governors Ball 2025: Food, Drinks & Other Services

The 2025 edition of the Ball will feature over 60 artists and 45 vendors. The best New York City restaurants and night market vendors will provide finger-licking food. Fans will get the opportunity to buy merch, enjoy luxurious lounges, and take amazing photos in their cool costumes.

This year, the Governors Ball has collaborated with companies like Kiehl’s, Verizon, Pacsun, Grey Goose, American Apparel, Stella Artois x Hot Ones, Davey’s Ice Cream, Gotham Burger Social Club, Bel-Fries, Doughnuttery, Flaming Wok, Café Habana, and lots more to provide the best services.

Tickets for the 2025 edition are available on their official website. Hurry up before they sell out, and get ready for three nights of back-to-back fun, frolic, music, fashion, food, and lots of entertainment right in New York City.

Governors Ball: History Of The Festival

Governors Ball first happened in 2011. It’s an annual music festival that features different artists and a variety of hit musical genres, including EDM, pop, indie, hip-hop, and lots more. As the ball’s name suggests, it was originally used to be held at Governors Island. Later, it was shifted to Randall’s Island.

Then, it was moved to Citi Field in Queens, and the music festival has been happening at Flushing Meadows Corona Park since 2023. Each year, thousands of people attend, enjoying live music, games, food trucks, activities, and restaurants and making new friends and experiences.

