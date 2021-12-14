Despite the threat of celebrities, publicists and the American television network NBC boycotting the 79th annual Golden Globes, the show will go on – although it’s unclear in what form, reports “Variety”.

Advertisement

On Monday, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HSPA), which has been under attack ever since the Los Angeles Times reported last winter that it did not have a single Black member, announced its nominations for its January 9 dinner. The event does not have a broadcast partner at present because of scrutiny over the glaring lack of diversity among its voters.

Advertisement

The organisation’s interim President Helen Hoehne informed viewers on YouTube, where about 10,000 people were watching, according to “Variety”, that the HFPA had instituted changes to reform its outdated practices, including adding 21 new members.

Hoehne then introduced a surprise presenter – American rapper Snoop Dogg — to kick off the Golden Globes nominations. And in the words of “Variety”, wearing dark sunglasses just after 6 a.m. in Los Angeles, Dogg struggled with the teleprompter, butchering many of the nominees’ names.

In the end, Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast and Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog led all films, with seven nominations each. On the TV side, HBO’s corporate family drama “Succession” picked up five nominations, more than any other show.

For Campion, it was her second Golden Globes nomination for Best Director after 1993, when she made the cut with “The Piano”. The only other woman on the list is Maggie Gyllenhaal for “The Lost Daughter“.

The nominations’ only Indian connection – although a tad distant – is for the Best Actor in a Television Drama for the French-Moroccan Tahar Rahim, who essayed the character of the notorious Charles Sobhraj in the Netflix series, “The Serpent”.

Must Read: Spider-Man: No Way Home Runtime Revealed; Tom Holland Starrer To Be Longer Than The Previous Two Movies!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube