Hollywood biggie Godzilla vs Kong is all set to hit the cinemas in India tomorrow. It’s not the best time for the film to release which we discussed in the pre-release buzz story but still, the efforts of the makers are appreciated.

Advertisement

Millions of cinema lovers are starved of entertainment right now. The awareness is an issue when it comes to Godzilla vs Kong’s release but many of those who know about it releasing in cinemas tomorrow will like to watch it. Even if the audience doesn’t come out to watch it tomorrow or in the weekend, they will go for it a week or 15 days later.

Advertisement

Now the advance booking of the film is going on. If not nationwide, people in cities like Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai are at least getting their tickets booked in advance. The trends were pretty promising in these cities today morning and spot booking will obviously be better. But a film doesn’t release for us unless we ask our readers about their excitement for it.

Through a poll shared below, all of you can tell us if you are excited for Godzilla vs Kong’s release. Whether you are going to watch it or not, let us know by voting down. Also, you can write more to us about the film through the comments section down below.

Godzilla vs Kong is directed by Adam Wingard. It features Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown and Rebecca Hall in the lead roles. In the US, the film will have a hybrid release. It will hit the cinemas on March 31 and will have a simultaneous release on HBO Max.

Meanwhile, Millie Bobby Brown, who plays the Madison in Godzilla Vs. Kong, is excited about reprising the role of the young activist from the earlier films, Godzilla and Godzilla: King Of The Monsters, respectively.

“I’ve always felt Madison is a really relatable teenager who just goes through things that are obviously quite extraordinary. I mean, seeing a monster like Godzilla right in front of your face is probably not going to happen to most of us, but like all kids, she has something to say and she wants to be heard, to have a voice,” she told IANS.

Must Read: Zac Efron & Vanessa Hudgens’ Love Tale Was Much More Than A Fairytale Romance & These Red Carpet Moments Are Proof

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube