Adam Wingard’s Godzilla vs Kong is impressing everyone and has worked wonders at the box-office despite releasing amid the pandemic. The film, which has collected Rs 35.15 crore at the Indian box office since its release a week ago, is a sequel to both Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) and Kong: Skull Island (2017).

In a recent conversation, the director opened up about Kong, the ape monster having the essence of an ‘80s/early ’90s action hero. Read all he had to say below.

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, director Adam Wingard opened up about Godzilla vs Kong’s Kong being similar to an action hero from the ’80s and early ’90s. He said, “I always saw Kong in this film as an ’80s action hero or an early ’90s Shane Black action hero. I’m a big fan of that style of action where the action hero is this guy who’s down on his luck.”

The Godzilla vs Kong director continued, “Kong’s a gritty dude who’s been kicked around a little bit, but he’s a total badass. The ship battle sequence, where we have Kong out on the ocean, has classic ’80s stakes. Here’s Kong, a character who’s already the underdog because Godzilla is way more powerful than him. Godzilla’s got nuclear breath, impenetrable skin and all these things. Godzilla is way more powerful than [Kong].”

Adding further, Adam Wingard said, “And then on top of that, we’ve put Kong on the ocean. He’s being shipped on a boat, so this is Kong out of his element. Water is the worst place for him. He can’t swim that well and he can’t breathe underwater like Godzilla can. This is Godzilla’s element. So the stakes and the danger level are already high for this character, but then you want to amplify that. And the inspiration for that really comes from Die Hard more than anything. That’s why the movie has a Die Hard reference here and there from a visual standpoint.”

Adam Wingard concluded talking about Godzilla vs Kong having an ’80s feel by saying, “So the ’80s action thing is very prevalent in the movie, and that’s where my heart is anyway. That’s the origin of film for me, the ’80s in general. (Laughs.)”

What did you think of Kong having similarities to the action heroes of the ’80s and early ’90s? Let us know in the comments below.

