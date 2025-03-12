The Ocean’s franchise is facing a stormy showdown as George Clooney and Margot Robbie lock horns over competing projects linked to the iconic heist series.

The 63-year-old Hollywood icon has reignited excitement by revealing that a promising script for Ocean’s 14 is ready to roll, with plans for him to reprise his role as the charming Danny Ocean. The proposed sequel dives into themes of aging, following Danny and his seasoned crew grappling with the reality that they’re no longer as spry as they once were.

Margot Robbie’s Frustration: A Prequel Under Threat

While this fresh narrative has intrigued fans, Robbie is reportedly less enthusiastic. The 34-year-old actress is believed to be “furious” behind the scenes, as Clooney’s surprise reveal threatens to overshadow her own planned Ocean’s prequel.

Robbie’s project, still in early development, aims to explore the backstory of Danny Ocean’s parents, tying in characters like his sister Debbie, played by Sandra Bullock in Ocean’s 8.

Ocean’s family? We have! Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling to star as the parents of Danny (George Clooney) and Debbie Ocean (Sandra Bullock) in ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ prequel. pic.twitter.com/fXuD4FD13A — best of sandra bullock (@bestofsbullock) December 3, 2023

The Australian star teamed up with her Barbie co-star Ryan Gosling for the project and had seemingly secured a clear path forward, until Clooney’s unexpected announcement shifted the spotlight.

An insider said, “Margot is mad. She’s too respectful of George to voice her concerns, but his reboot is likely to overshadow her movie.” As of now, both projects are still in their early phases, leaving fans wondering which film will hit screens first.

George Clooney and Margot Robbie’s Busy Schedules

As things are heating up between Robbie and Clonney, both stars remain busy with other commitments. The ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ actress is immersed in her latest project, a new adaptation of Wuthering Heights, sharing the screen with fellow Australian actor Jacob Elordi.

Clooney, on the other hand, is preparing to make his Broadway debut in a stage adaptation of his critically acclaimed 2005 film, Good Night, and Good Luck.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Margot Robbie (@margotrobbieofficial)

George Clooney’s Personal Life Struggles

Amid Clooney’s professional buzz, his personal life continues to make headlines. His wife, prominent human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, has temporarily relocated to New York to support him during his Broadway stint.

The move is seen as a strategic attempt to silence persistent rumors about trouble in their marriage. Insiders reveal that Amal’s plan to stay in Europe with their seven-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, changed when gossip about the couple living “separate lives” began gaining traction.

Amal and George Clooney have been spotted in New York. pic.twitter.com/b77aKajCfD — Amal Clooney Style (@Amal_Style1) March 3, 2025

With Amal now by his side in the Big Apple until June, the Clooneys hope to put those rumors to rest. Yet skeptics remain unconvinced that geography alone will quiet the speculation.

Amal’s professional obligations still keep her tied to London, where her Chambers is based, and she recently accepted a prestigious role as a visiting professor at Oxford University’s Blavatnik School of Government.

