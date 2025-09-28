Gabby’s Dollhouse has made its way from Netflix to the big screen with a live-action movie that mixes animation and real world storytelling. The series first appeared on the streamer in 2021, showing Gabby and her many Gabby Cats as they explored colorful adventures. Now the franchise is in theaters for the first time with a story that takes Gabby, played by Laila Lockhart Kraner, and her dollhouse friends on a trip to San Francisco alongside Grandma Gigi, played by Gloria Estefan.

Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie Storyline

The story follows Gabby, Pandy Paws, and the Gabby Cats on a road trip with Grandma Gigi to Cat Francisco to work on a special project. During the journey, CatRat accidentally lets their dollhouse loose, and a cat lady named Vera buys it, separating the cats. To rescue them, Gabby, Pandy, and CatRat shrink themselves, meeting Chumsley, helping MerCat escape the aquarium as a mermaid, encountering kitty gnomes, and even interacting with the Kitty Fairy. They steal back the dollhouse using a bird-like vehicle while Vera is distracted.

In the end, Chumsley briefly causes trouble but Gabby, Vera, and friends reconcile, restoring the magic and completing Gigi’s dog-themed dollhouse project.

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Rotten Tomatoes Score

Critics have received the movie warmly, with Rotten Tomatoes giving it a 79% “Fresh” score. Viewers in theaters are responding even more strongly, with a 95% approval rating on the Rotten Tomatoes Popcornmeter. One critic highlighted that the film feels thoughtful and playful while encouraging kids to think about growing up.

gabby's dollhouse the movie was peak cinema. went to see it on a whim and was pleasantly surprised pic.twitter.com/kVmZfmEl0O — prismhelm 𓆝 𓆟 𓆞 (@prismhelm) September 27, 2025

The release also arrives at a time when family films have been missing from theaters. The last PG title to draw young audiences was the KPop Demon Hunters sing-along in late August, following Freakier Friday earlier that month. For families seeking something new, Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie has become the first strong choice in weeks. While it stays closely tied to its target audience, the film still carries moments and lessons that adults can appreciate alongside their children.

