What if skipping a flight could spark a billion-dollar horror franchise? That’s exactly what happened—sort of Final Destination, the now-iconic supernatural thriller, wasn’t just a twisted brainchild cooked up in Hollywood. It was inspired by a real-life story that still gives people goosebumps.

Jeffrey Reddick, the mastermind behind the franchise, looked back at how it all began during a promo chat for his movie Til Death Do Us Part (via Collider). While catching up with fans, Reddick dropped a fun little behind-the-scenes fact: Final Destination was born from an eerie article he read while flying home to Kentucky.

“I read an article about a woman who was on a flight… her mom told her not to take it because she had a bad feeling. She switched planes, and the one she was supposed to be on crashed,” he recalled. Spooky, right? That nugget of truth lit the fuse.

It got Reddick thinking—What if fate is real? What if someone dodged death… only for death to come back for them? That’s where the idea got wings. At that time, he was working at New Line Cinema. It was that studio which made A Nightmare on Elm Street. He even says, “I credit that whole movie with my career.”

And his journey to New Line? That was a plot twist of its own. As a 14-year-old horror geek in Kentucky, he sent a spec script for a Nightmare on Elm Street prequel to studio founder Bob Shaye. Instead of ignoring it, Shaye actually wrote back. That kicked off a years-long connection that led to Reddick working at the studio for over a decade. That’s where Final Destination finally got its wings.

Initially conceived as an episode of The X-Files, the idea underwent several revisions and persistent pitching before New Line recognized its potential and greenlit it as a feature film. “It was 10 years from the day I graduated high school that I sold the treatment,” Reddick explained. “Then I had to rework it so much before New Line even bought it.”

The script further evolved when X-Files alumni James Wong and Glen Morgan joined the project as writers and the director of the first film. Their contribution resulted in a fresh horror narrative that moved beyond the slasher trope, introducing an invisible and far more menacing antagonist: Death itself.

The original Final Destination premiered in 2000 and became a box-office success, spawning five sequels. The franchise remains a potent force in horror, with a sixth installment, Final Destination: Bloodlines, on the horizon.

