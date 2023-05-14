Ali Fazal jetted off to Rome to attend the international premiere of the latest film of the Fast and Furious franchise, Fast X. Scroll below to take a close look at the two of them from the movie’s premiere.

The actor, who made his Hollywood debut with the 7th film of the franchise, was all smiles in front of the camera against the iconic Colosseum in Rome as he walked the red carpet at the premiere.

Ali Fazal reunited with Vin Diesel, his co-star in the film and was all smiles as they posed for the cameras. Fazal has been making his place in Hollywood slowly and steadily.

Ali Fazal will soon be headed to promote Kandahar, his next major Hollywood film with Gerard Butler. Kandahar is set for a US release on 26th May. For more news and updates on your favourite celebrities, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

