WWE has been a great platform that has served a launchpad for several pro-wrestlers to become a Hollywood star. Dwayne Johnson, Hulk Hogan and Kevin Nash are to name a few. Amidst the ones who made it big are John Cena and Dave Bautista aka Batista too. Recently, a fan shared his desire to see both ‘animal’ and 16-time world champion on the big screen together but got a sarcastic reply from Drax the destroyer.

Both Cena and Dave have been terrific performers for WWE. Both translated the same success in their Hollywood careers. So, it’s obvious that fans would want to see both of them sharing a screen. Recently, one such Twitter user tagged Cena, Dave and wrote, “I would love to see a @JohnCena @DaveBautista Buddy Movie #JohnCena #DaveBautista.”

Surprisingly, Batista did reply back, but his words weren’t something the user would have expected. Taking a sarcastic dig, he wrote, “You and you both!”

Have a look at Batista’s reply below:

You and you both! 😂 https://t.co/Sz0YDbrNPi — The Artist Formerly Known as Super Duper Dave (@DaveBautista) February 8, 2021

It will be interesting to see if John Cena responds to it or not!

Meanwhile, one of the tons of Wrestlemania 37 speculations had it that John is all set to make his return at the biggest event in pro-wrestling history. But recently, the star wrestler himself denied the possibility of him being making his presence at WM. Yes, that’s really sad news for Cenation. Cena’s busy schedule to be blamed for it!

John revealed that he is currently shooting for HBO Max series, Peacemaker. He’ll be busy shooting for the project till July, thus will have to skip Wrestlemania 37 which is scheduled on 10th and 11th April 2021.

For the unversed, recently WWE unveiled the dates and venues of Wrestlemania 37, 38 and 39 through an amusing video. The video also featured John Cena, thus hinting at his possible return for the event.

