Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s case has been going on for quite a long time, and we have now lost the track of what happened and where it all went wrong. However, in the middle of it, another update came like an explosive. Scroll down to read below!

Amber Heard was allegedly cheating on Johnny Depp with multiple people has been admitted by former’s friend, Josh Drew who was once married to Amber’s best friend, Raquel Pennington.

Now, as per a report in The International News stated that video testimony has been used in the defamation court against the actress, where Amber Heard’s friend can be heard saying that he has seen nightly visitors at Heard’s residence coming and going for more than 30 minutes behind Johhny Depp’s back.

When an off-camera man asked Josh Drew, “Did Rocky tell you that Amber Heard was having an affair with Elon Musk and Cara Delevingne while she was still married to Johnny Depp?” He only responded with a “Yes” and couldn’t state specifics of date and time.

The man then further asked, “Did she ever tell you in words or substance while Amber was still married to Johnny Depp that the three of them, Amber Heard, Elon Musk and Cara Delevingne, spent the night together?” To this, Drew replied. “Yes”.

When the man asked for confirmation by asking “So they were having what, a three-way affair?” Josh Drew said, “correct”.

However, this whole conversation contradicts what had Elon Musk said. Earlier, Elon Musk had shared, “I wish to confirm again that Amber and I only started going out about a month after her divorce filing. I don’t think I was ever even in the vicinity of Amber during their marriage.”

Well, the craziness in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s case never ends. What say?

