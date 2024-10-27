Venom: The Last Dance has ended Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock story after his symbiote, Venom, sacrifices himself to protect his human form. In the last chapter of the trilogy, Earth faces a full-blown symbiote invasion, which Knull sends to get The Codex, the key to free himself from his prison. This forces Eddie Brock and Venom into reluctant protectors, battling a threat that endangers their world.

Besides, the film excited the excitement, especially after introducing The Avengers-level villain, Knull, and a lineup of fresh faces, many of whom hold iconic roles in Marvel Cinematic lore. In addition, many big-name actors joined the Spider-Man Universe for the first time, adding more depth to Brock and Venom’s drama. Let’s break down these characters.

Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock/Venom

In 2018, Venom, Eddie Brock’s life was changed forever after he accidentally bonded with an alien symbiote, Venom. While the two didn’t permanently bond well, they eventually formed a strong partnership. In The Last Dance, Eddie and Venom finally face their biggest threat, Knull and his army, which marks their last adventure together.

Chiwetel Ejiofor’s Rex Strickland

Venom: The Last Dance features a mysterious military man, Rex Strickland, who works for Area 55 as its military leader. After hearing about Knull, he plans to hunt down Eddie and Venom, kill either of them and destroy The Codex.

Juno Temple’s Dr. Payne

Another new face in Venom’s universe is a mysterious scientist, Dr. Payne. She appears to be studying symbiotes at Area 55 and has an interesting backstory about her twin brother, who dreamed of being a scientist at Area 51.

Peggy Lu’s Mrs. Chen

Mrs. Chen reprises her role in the last chapter of Venom. She’s among the few who know about Eddie’s symbiote and encourages his superhero antics. She has appeared in all three Venom films.

Stephen Graham’s Patrick Mulligan

At the end of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Detective Mulligan gets a symbiote, which clarifies his return to the Last Dance as Toxin. His symbiote alerts the people at Area 55 about Knull, as his symbiote can see the future.

Andry Serkis’ Knull

Finally, the creator of all the symbiotes, Knull, makes his debut in the Spider-Man Universe. While he is trapped in his prison, Eddie and Venom are the key to freeing him, as they have the codex that can grant Knull his freedom. However, Venom sacrifices himself to destroy the codex and save Eddie.

