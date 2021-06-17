WWE champion-turned Hollywood superstar Dwayne Johnson says it is time for him to “humbly and respectfully stand up, listen and learn” when 46 per cent of Americans favour the idea of having him as President of the United States.

A recent poll reveals 46 per cent of those who were asked the question, said they would support the 49-year-old macho action star’s bid for the US presidency.

“I love our country to my core and I’m endlessly grateful for the opportunities I’ve had here, as a half-Black, half-Samoan kid being able to work my a** off knowing tenacity opens doors,” Dwayne Johnson tells People magazine in an exclusive interview.

Noting that he is “not a politician nor did I ever have political passions”, Dwayne Johnson, however, told People: “But when 46 per cent of Americans say they’re in favour of me becoming president, that forces me to humbly and respectfully stand up, listen and learn.”

