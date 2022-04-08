Bollywood films have an extensive fan following not just in India but also in many foreign countries. Often Hollywood celebrities have expressed their liking for Bollywood stars and Indian films’ songs. Canadian comedian Lilly Singh and Drew Barrymore had a blast dancing to Akshay Kumar’s 90s hit song. The Superstar also reacted to it. Scroll down to know more.

Canadian comedian and YouTuber met a Hollywood actress on the latter’s talk show. Lilly took to Instagram and shared a BTS video from the set and clearly, the two had a blast dancing to the Bollywood song. The video is now going viral as well.

In the BTS video, Lilly Singh is seen wearing a white blazer and black pants, while Drew Barrymore in a black top and navy blue skirt. The comedian begins with Shah Rukh Khan’s hook step from the film Main Hoon Na. 50 First Date actress then joins her and performs Akshay Kumar’s step from Chura Ke Dil Mera together as the song plays in the background.

The highlight of the video was when Drew acts as if she’s plucking Lilly’s heart and walks away as she lip syncs to the song. Lilly then acts as if she’s fainting after losing her heart.

Sharing the hilarious video, Lilly Singh wrote, “Finally met @drewbarrymore and she legit stole my heart. Also, didn’t she nail this?! Ugh. A queen. I had an absolute blast on @thedrewbarrymoreshow today. Fun fact, Drew and I met virtually during the pandemic and instantly became textually active friends, BUT this was our first time meeting in person. It was magical and real and she can keep my heart forever.”

Watch their hilarious act below:

Soon after the Canadian comedian and YouTuber shared the video, it became an instant hit among her followers. Several celebs reacted to this video. Frieda Pinto wrote, “Omg!!! This IS EVERYTHING! Best thing I’ve seen in a long time,” Kal Penn commented, “Hahaha amazing!”

Singer Jay Sean wrote, “Hahhaaaa loveeee it,” with laughing emojis. Even motivational speaker Jay Shetty commented, “@drewbarrymore lip sync on point.” The video also got the attention of superstar Akshay Kumar, who commented, “This is all,” followed by love emoji.

