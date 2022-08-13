Rapper Drake got candid about his dating life in a conversation with Nicki Minaj. He revealed what he’s looking for in women. In the premiere episode of Queen Radio on AMP, the new live radio app from Amazon, Minaj didn’t beat around the bush as she asked Drake: “Okay, so – who’s your girlfriend?”

The rapper quickly answered: “I don’t have a girlfriend. You know that already.” She didn’t stop there and asked about his preference: “So, you still like the big b**tys?”

Drake jokingly flirted with Nicki and said: “I mean, you obviously know you shaped my taste in women at this point.” He added: “They’ve got to have a big something, you know that.”

From there, Minaj tried to get Drake to pick between a “sophisticated, responsible, intelligent” woman and, presumably, a woman with a big b**ty.

Refusing to get captured by such a compromising question, he instead, claimed that his taste in women has changed throughout the years and he’s more interested in connecting with a woman beyond physical attraction.

“I think I’ve definitely evolved throughout the years,” the “Jimmy Cooks” rapper began explaining, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“For me, I think I’ve definitely evolved in the sense of like, it’s less about the chase and the pursuit from a physical perspective and for me, I just don’t want to be drained, I don’t want to be out on a first date and not be stimulated. I found new territory… I need new things. It’s not just about clapping cheeks.”

“But clapping cheeks is okay,” Nicki then asked Drake, who agreed with the Blick Blick star.

Aside from his personal life, Drake was asked by Nicki Minaj about whether he has ever contemplated retiring from music. “I’m not at that point where I consider that to be the option. One of the best feelings I have in my life is completing a song or a project,” he said.

Still enjoying what he’s been doing for years, Drake said: “I feel like I’m reaching a point now where I feel like I’m having a new level of fun with this s**t.”

He went on sharing, “I’ve reached a new level of comfortability where I feel like, ‘OK, now I wanna try things.’ Even with the last album (Honestly, Nevermind) I just put out, it’s something I wanted to do to challenge myself.”

The 35-year-old even teased his new music as gushing: “The things that I’m working on now, the feedback I keep getting is like, ‘Yo, it sounds so free-flowing. You sound like you’re having fun’.”

