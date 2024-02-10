Drake might have been facing an embarrassing situation a few days back, but his image has been redeemed after his generous act towards a fan. The rapper took the stage on Wednesday night and paused his performance to shout out to one of his fans named Lauren Schwallier, who fought cancer and won. Scroll below for more.

The Canadian singer grabbed the headlines and shot to number one on trending lists across social media after his alleged NSFW video was leaked and went viral. The explicit showed a man on the bed wearing nothing at the bottom as they engaged in a s*xual act. People online implied that it was the Hotline Bling singer when a YoTuber asked him about it by sending a voice memo. Champagne Papi reacted to it by only sending a few smiling emojis.

Drake’s video leak resulted in a meme fest on social media, and this reported act of generosity might be damage control for the rapper. According to metro.co.uk’s report, Lauren Schwallier spent five years at the Vanderbilt University Medical Centre for scans after being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022. Before attending the Hotline Bling singer’s concert, Lauren completed her chemotherapy, which moved him, as he decided to present her with an impressive amount of $100K. She put up a sign with her news at the concert that caught Drake’s eye.

After completing his God’s Plan performance, he saw the sign and requested the cameramen to show Lauren’s “Just finished chemo” sign on screen. The singer said, “I see everybody pointing to this sign, and I can’t miss it. So, bring her to the front real quick, cause this is an important moment.”

He continued, “Listen, forget Drake, forget anybody else in this building right now; that’s a true soldier right there. Y’all better make some motherf***ing noise,’ he praised, urging the audience to cheer.” And added, “I hope my manager doesn’t kill me because I’ve never really done this much, but I want you to cash this in at the end of the night, and we’re gonna give you $100,000 for being you.”

Drake said, “I love you and wish you the best. Nashville, make some noise for her one more time.” Lauren posted the moment on her Instagram handle, and people have been singing praises about Drake’s generosity and the sentimentality of the moment in the comments.

One of the users said, “This is incredible. So well deserved.”

Another added, “UNREAL IM SO HAPPY FOR YOU.”

“Drake is the goat for this,” added one.

A user stated, “Drake is one of the most generous artists in the world.”

One noted, “This is wholesome.”

“This so generous of him. Everything aside, Drake has been a great guy,” said another.

And, “Awww, that’s so touching!”

Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Schwallier (@liketoknowlauren)

Lauren spoke to The Tennessean and said, “One thing led to another, and I was at the front of the stage, and Drake blew me a kiss and told me that he loved me! That’s all I was focused on… and then just, like, the money on top of it is just insane.”

