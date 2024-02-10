Since Quentin Tarantino announced The Movie Critic, cine buffs have wanted to catch up on every related update. The Pulp Fiction director announced the movie last year, which would be his tenth film. The latest big update is that Tom Cruise might be a part of the film.

Yes, you read it right! The latest buzz is that the Mission Impossible star might be a part of Quentin’s next. The director wanted to work with Tom in his 2019 film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. However, their schedules didn’t match. We might finally see the actor-director duo team up.

As reported by The InSneider, Tom Cruise and Quentin Tarantino are currently discussing the project. The report mentions that Cruise will have a small cameo. The actor has a tight schedule due to Mission: Impossible 8. Hence, he can’t have a full-fledged role in Tarantino’s next.

The Movie Critic will be Quentin’s last film as a director. Recently, another big update was Brad Pitt joining the movie’s cast. If the news is accurate, the film will mark the third collaboration between Brad and Quentin. The duo already worked together in Inglorious Basterds (2009) and Once Upon A Time in Hollywood (2019).

Meanwhile, the plot of Tarantino’s next is quite intriguing. The story is set in 1970s California and will focus on a pornographic film critic who works for a magazine. It is based on a journalist, which the director was aware of when he was a teenager. Quentin had earlier mentioned that he used to find this particular critic very rude. As a teenager, he thought the man was in his 50s. But he later found out that the critic was in his mid-30s and passed away in his late 30s. The film is expected to hit cinemas in 2025.

Meanwhile, Tom’s Mission: Impossible will release in 2025. The spy action thriller also stars Hayley Atwell, Rebecca Ferguson, Esai Morales, Vanessa Kirby and others.

Do you want to see Tom Cruise in Quentin’s movie? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

