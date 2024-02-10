Robert Downey Jr is the name that has been all over the entertainment tabloids since last year, owing to his excellent performance in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. The actor is almost taking home all of the awards for his portrayal of Lewis Strauss. The actor is widely loved for playing the character of Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and has millions of fans who demand his return to the Marvel franchise. The MCU role is such a massive part of his career that he is often questioned about it.

Recently, in an interview, RDJ once again reflected on it. Earlier in another interview, he spoke really highly of his Marvel performance. Meanwhile, his Oppenheimer director once revealed that casting Downey as Tony Stark was one of the best cinematic decisions ever. But when you play a character for several years, it rubs off on you, and that might feel tiresome at times, especially when people forget that he is more than that role.

The Oppenheimer stars Robert Downey Jr and Cillian Murphy recently graced the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, where the Marvel star reflected on his journey and the character again. Downey said about being Iron Man in the blockbuster franchise, “It was so great to be associated with someone like that for a while…and then it wore off.” The video has been posted on The Hollywood Reporter’s official Twitter handle.

His fans supporting his statement have expressed their thoughts on Twitter as well. One of the users said, “Fair enough, bro. I would HATE to be only known for one thing.”

Another explained, “It’s understandable. Playing such an iconic character like Tony Stark for so long can have its ups and downs. It must have been an incredible experience for him, Change can be refreshing honestly.”

“Is that to suggest he got tired of being known mainly for that? I mean, that’s very fair. I know the dude’s super grateful. It’s like a one hit wonder band that gets sick of playing that ONE song over and over. (Obviously RDJ isn’t that, but interesting if he gets that mindset)” added one fan.

One fan stated, “If he isn’t in Secret Wars, I’ve lost all faith in Marvel.”

And “One of the most iconic roles in the history of cinema.”

See the video below:

“It was so great to be associated with someone like that for a while…and then it wore off” – Robert Downey Jr. on his role as #IronMan during a conversation at #SBIFF #SBIFF2024 @SBIFF pic.twitter.com/cRKElyytxf — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 10, 2024

Previously, he appeared on Rob Lowe’s Literally Podcast and said, “I felt so exposed after being in the cocoon of Marvel, where I think I did some of the best work I will ever do, but it went a little bit unnoticed because of the genre.”

Robert Downey Jr is up for the Oscars, and his fans and his Hollywood colleague Sterling K Brown feels he will take home the 96th Academy Award for his Oppenheimer performance.

And for the Marvel fans, catch all his MCU movies on Disney+.

For more of the latest Hollywood updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: The Bear Season 3 Release Date Out & Jeremy Allen White Fans Must Be Ready To Scream “Yes Chef!”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News