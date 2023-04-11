Four-time Emmy nominee and Dowton Abbey fame Michelle Dockery has joined the cast of Here, filmmaker Robert Zemeckis adaptation of Richard McGuires graphic novel.

The project reunites Robert Zemeckis with writer Eric Roth, Tom Hanks, Michelle and Robin Wright for the first time since their collaboration on ‘Forrest Gump’ earned six Oscars including Best Picture.

Paul Bettany also co-stars Michelle Dockery in Here. Based on McGuire’s novel, Here is a breathtaking and revolutionary odyssey through time and memory.

The innovative story of Here is centered on a place in New England where from wilderness and then, later, from a home – love, loss, struggle, hope and legacy play out between couples and families over generations. Michell Dockery’s role has not been revealed yet.

Michelle Dockery began her acting journey with the 2004 play His Dark Materials. She further went on to star in various shows and was last seen in two shows in 2022, including Downton Abbey: A New Era and Anatomy of Scandal. Apart from these, the actress has also starred in various movies such as the 2011 action film Hanna, romance drama Anna Karenina (2012) and the 2019 crime action movie The Gentlemen.

