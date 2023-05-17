Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy is one of the most popular movie series globally. We all loved Christian Bale as Batman/Bruce Wayne, and his portrayal is among his iconic roles. But if we keep our superhero aside, villains too made a huge noise in Nolan’s classic trilogy, and one can’t deny the fact that Tom Hardy as Bane was simply superb. Today, we’ll take a look at one interesting trivia related to Hardy’s villainous portrayal!

After Heath Ledger as Joker, stepping into a shoe of a villainous character in Nolan’s trilogy was a big responsibility and Hardy was successful in his act. He played Bane in The Dark Knight Rises, which was released in 2012. The film was a huge commercial and critical success and the worldwide box office number was really huge, with over $1 billion coming in.

Coming back to our trivia, as per IMDb, while filming The Dark Knight Rises, Tom Hardy had to get his chest and arms covered with pancakes. Yes, you read that right! Hardy had to apply pancake makeup and it was done to cover his s*xy tattoos. Interesting, isn’t it?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tom Hardy will be returning as Venom in a threequel. It was recently learnt that Juno Temple is in negotiations to play the female lead in Venom 3.

Director Kelly Marcel and Hardy developed the story for Venom 3, with Marcel handling the screenplay. The duo, who also wrote and produced the first two Venom instalments, return to produce the film alongside Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal and Hutch Parker.

