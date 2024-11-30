It’s hard to imagine The Hunger Games without Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen, but the Oscar-winning star almost walked away from the role that defined her career. In a candid chat with USA Today, Lawrence admitted, “It’s so huge. It’s why I almost didn’t take the movie.”

At just 21, Lawrence felt the weight of stepping into Katniss’s boots. “It’s a character that can very easily overpower the rest of my characters,” she explained, worried about being typecast. She wasn’t sure she could handle the pressure after having only done a handful of movies. But eventually, the significance of the role won her over. “It’s such an awesome thing to be part of something that speaks to so many young kids about something that matters,” she said.

The responsibility didn’t just daunt Lawrence; the meteoric success of The Hunger Games in 2012 left her grappling with fame. Reflecting during a London Film Festival Screen Talk, she confessed, “I think I lost a sense of control. I became such a commodity between The Hunger Games coming out and winning the Oscar [for Silver Linings Playbook].”

Those whirlwind years felt like a blur. “Every decision was a big, big group decision,” she shared, describing how her autonomy slipped away. But over time, she clawed it back. “It feels personal for me the first time in a long time,” she said, referring to her recent projects.

One of those personal projects was Causeway, a profoundly intimate film about a soldier adjusting to life after a brain injury. Lawrence described it as “diary pages,” evoking the rawness of her Winter’s Bone days. Not only did it mark her return to indie roots, but it also debuted her as a producer under her production company, Excellent Cadaver—a name as darkly intriguing as her career choices.

Lawrence’s career has been a mosaic of bold decisions, from the emotional intensity of Mother! to the satirical punch of Don’t Look Up. And she found her footing even when the nerves hit hard—like working with Robert De Niro on Silver Linings Playbook. “It’s very intimidating, but as soon as you meet him, he says, ‘Call me Bob,’” she recalled with a smile.

As for The Hunger Games, stepping into Katniss’s world was more than a career-defining move. It became a platform for Lawrence to embrace her voice and connect with millions. “I feel like I’m part of an important message, which feels good. It feels nice,” she said.

From almost turning it down to owning the bow and arrow, Lawrence’s journey with The Hunger Games proves one thing: even the girl on fire had doubts.

