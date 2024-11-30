So, here’s a fun nugget: Austin Butler once auditioned for Peeta in The Hunger Games—but struck out. In a chat with BuzzFeed, Butler spilled the beans, saying, “I auditioned for ‘The Hunger Games,’ and I didn’t get it at all… I don’t even think I got a callback; what’s the character, Peeta? Josh Hutcherson got that, he’s great.” Yep, the role that launched Hutcherson into the spotlight was almost his, but not everyone gets a callback, right?

While Butler was getting his start on Zoey 101, iCarly, and The Carrie Diaries, Hutcherson was becoming a global sensation. But no worries—Butler’s doing just fine. He’s about to take on Dune: Part Two in 2024, so… no hard feelings about Peeta.

And it turns out Butler wasn’t alone in the “almost” club. His The Bikeriders co-star Jodie Comer dropped her “missed it” moment. “I auditioned for Mamma Mia! That was a time,” she laughed, adding that it was the same period she was also trying for Killing Eve. Spoiler: Mamma Mia! wasn’t in the cards, but we all know how Killing Eve turned out for her.

Meanwhile, the Hunger Games saga isn’t slowing down anytime soon. Lionsgate just dropped the bomb that a new prequel is coming—The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, based on Suzanne Collins’ upcoming novel. Mark your calendars for Nov. 20, 2026, because this one’s diving into the 50th Hunger Games, AKA the legendary Second Quarter Quell. And yep, you’ll get to see a younger Haymitch Abernathy in action.

With the Hunger Games franchise earning over $3.3 billion worldwide, this new chapter will keep the flames burning. Collins’ book will be released in 2025, and Francis Lawrence is rumored to return to direct.

So, while Austin Butler didn’t snag Peeta, he’s got a whole future ahead of him, and The Hunger Games? Yeah, it’s still going strong.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: Dwayne Johnson Responds To Speculation About Maui’s Body For Moana Live-Action: “We Got Caught”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News