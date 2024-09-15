Elvis star Austin Butler is a rising star in Hollywood who has been doing exceptional work. His performance as Feyd-Raytha Harkonnen in the Denis Villeneuve-helmed Dune: Part Two was widely appreciated by critics and fans alike. Recently, a report claimed that Austin and Tom Holland will appear in American Speed as drug-smuggling brothers.

Tom is a renowned pop culture actor best known for playing Spider-Man in the Sony-MCU shared universe. Holland is also romantically involved with Austin’s Dune 2 co-star Zendaya. Both have great talents and if the news turns out to be true, American Speed will be a thrilling movie.

Austin Butler started his career in showbiz with television. He was there in Zoey 101 and teen dramas like Switched at Birth, The Carrie Diaries, and The Shannara Chronicles. For the unversed, the Dune 2 star appeared in Quentin Tarantino’s acclaimed movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as Tex Watson. His breakthrough came with Baz Luhrmann’s movie Elvis, where he played the legendary music artist Elvis Presley. The young actor won the Golden Globe and BAFTA Awards for his performance and was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actor. Last year, Austin was named one of the 100 most influential people in the world.

According to The Numbers, Austin Butler has appeared as a leading actor in three movies, with a worldwide aggregate box office of $315.58 million. Let us check out the last five movies of the Elvis star at the worldwide box office.

The Bikeriders – $35.93 million

Dune 2 – $711.84 million

Elvis – $288.67 million

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood- $392.10 million

The Dead Don’t Die – $15.32 million

His last five movies total approximately $1.44 billion, with one blockbuster and two hits. He has the potential to become one of the A-list actors of the present generation.

On the professional front, Austin Butler has Eddington and Caught Stealing in the pipeline. Eddington is a black comedy film written and directed by Ari Aster that will feature Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal, and Emma Stone in crucial roles alongside Austin. His other film, Caught Stealing, is a crime thriller by Darren Aronofsky featuring Regina King and Zoe Kravitz alongside Austin.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

