Call it fate, call it the universe, or just Chris Pratt being Chris Pratt, but the dude predicted his Jurassic World role five years before it happened. In 2010, long before he was out there riding dinosaurs and flexing his raptor-whispering skills, Pratt was still rocking the lovable goofball Andy Dwyer on Parks and Recreation. But in a behind-the-scenes clip, now comedy gold, Pratt threw out a joke that would later turn into his reality.

Picture this: It’s the Parks and Rec set, and Pratt’s doing some DVD extra footage when his flip phone rings. Instead of just checking it, he pulls a complete comedic stunt. “Man, I just got a text message from Steven Spielberg. God, so annoying,” he deadpans. As he pretends to type a reply, he says, “Sorry, Steven. Parks and Recreation asked me to do behind-the-scenes, which is to say everyone else was asked and said no. But I have no shame, so I’ll have to get back to you about Jurassic Park 4 later. Boom.” And cue the laugh track. Classic Pratt.

What’s wild? At the time, Jurassic Park 4 was just a pipe dream, and Pratt had no clue he’d be the one to bring it back. Fast forward five years, and boom—he’s Owen Grady in Jurassic World (2015), a role that changed everything. From goofy office buddy to dino-riding action star. Talk about manifesting your destiny.

In a 2021 interview, Pratt laughed about how that flip-phone bit came true: “Yes, that’s true. In season 2 of Parks and Recreation, I was seventh on the call sheet, so they let me do it. When my phone rang, I pretended I got a text from Spielberg about Jurassic Park 4. The joke was so funny because there’s no way Spielberg would cast me… and then it happened.” Cue the dramatic music—the universe delivered.

Pratt’s joke wasn’t just a laugh—it was a prophecy. From Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) to Jurassic World: Dominion (2022), the man who once joked about getting a text from Spielberg was now living it. Fast forward, and he’s sharing the screen with Jurassic Park icons like Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum.

Who knew a behind-the-scenes bit would launch him into one of the biggest franchises ever? The universe has jokes. Chris Pratt was always destined to wrangle raptors—even when he was still wrangling flip phones.

