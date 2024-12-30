Well, guess what? They all said no. Why? Because sometimes even legends don’t want to mess with the mythos. Ron Howard spilled the galactic tea in a 2015 Happy Sad Confused podcast interview. Lucas had approached Spielberg (yes, Jurassic Park Spielberg), Zemeckis (Back to the Future, hello?), and Howard (Apollo 13 genius) with an offer no filmmaker could refuse—or so you’d think.

But all three turned him down. Howard revealed, “They all said the same thing: ‘George, you should do it.’ I don’t think anybody wanted to follow up that act at the time. It was an honor, but it would’ve been too daunting.”

This wasn’t Lucas’s first rodeo with delegation. After a grueling experience directing A New Hope, he let Irvin Kershner and Richard Marquand handle The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. His plan for the prequels? A similar hands-off approach, where he’d focus on the story and production while someone else directed. But this time, his A-list picks had other plans.

The stakes were cosmic. The original trilogy had redefined blockbuster filmmaking. The prequels? They had to merge seamlessly with Star Wars lore while pushing the envelope for a new generation. No pressure, right? The thought of helming such a monumental project made even Spielberg—Lucas’s close friend and confidant—step aside. Out of respect for Lucas and the franchise’s legacy, Spielberg reportedly declined, saying he didn’t want to risk tarnishing Star Wars’ reputation.

Zemeckis, known for blending heart and spectacle, also gave it a pass. And Howard? Well, he knew better than to touch the untouchable. “It was an honor,” he alluded, “but no one wanted to be the one who dropped the ball on Star Wars.”

Ultimately, Lucas had no choice but to take the director’s chair himself. And while the prequels—The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones, and Revenge of the Sith—delivered his vision, they weren’t without their stumbles. But hindsight is 20/20, and Lucas’ decision to direct had its merits. He told the story exactly as he envisioned—flaws and all. Would a Spielberg touch or Zemeckis flair have changed the game? Maybe. But Lucas made it his game.

Years later, Howard did get his shot at the Star Wars universe with Solo: A Star Wars Story. Spielberg, though, left his mark on the prequels in a different way—overseeing part of the Mustafar duel in Revenge of the Sith.

In the end, the directors’ rejections weren’t about fear but respect for the man who dreamed up the galaxy. They didn’t want to follow-up. Instead, they pushed Lucas to own it. And, for better or worse, he did.

