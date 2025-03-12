In the last few days, rumors have been rife that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner might reconsider their old flame after their photos in a cozy embrace surfaced all over the internet. The ex-couple who stayed friends over the years after their divorce and co-parented their kids had moved on in their lives. While Garner now dates John Miller, Affleck got married to his ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez and got divorced.

However, after Garner and Affleck’s photos went viral, an insider recently claimed that John Miller, who has always been a supporter of their friendly bond, gave an ultimatum to her. Scroll ahead to find out what happened.

It is not unknown to anyone that once upon a time, Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck were the IT couple of Hollywood. However, after their divorce, they went on separate paths but stayed connected to co-parent their children. John Miller, Garner’s now-boyfriend, always wanted them to have an amicable relationship. But the recent issues have also been bothering him.

An insider told Page Six that the CaliBurger CEO “has always been supportive of Ben and Jen’s co-parenting relationship but feels Ben crossed the line.” The source further added, “John knows there’s nothing going on between Jen and Ben, but he doesn’t think those photos are a good look and feels it’s disrespectful to their relationship.” The close source mentioned that Miller “gave Jen an ultimatum. He doesn’t want to see anything like that again, or he has no choice but to walk away.”

The issue in question is when Ben Affleck was spotted grabbing Jennifer Garner affectionately by her waist as she was fixating her target while playing paintball at the Combat Paintball Park in Castaic, Calif on their son Samuel’s 13th birthday. Pictures went viral, surfaced, and resurfaced all over the X (previously known as Twitter), making people speculate that the ex-couple might reignite their old flame.

On the other hand, the media previously reported that John Miller wasn’t super happy to see the exes spending more time with each other in recent times. An insider had shared that Miller “knows Ben and Jen have been leaning on each other more than ever lately and have a really close relationship. Their growing bond is getting to be a bit much when Ben spends all the holidays with them like Christmas and Thanksgiving.” Between them, John Miller often felt like a third wheel.

For the unversed, Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck were married from 2005 to 2018. They share three children together: Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel. Well, what do you think about their current relationship situation? Do you believe John Miller giving an ultimatum to Garner is the right decision after the recent reports of Ben Affleck wanting to renew their relationship circulated? Let us know.

