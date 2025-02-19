The young star, Jenna Ortega, who had faced dismissal of her opinions in past projects, stood firm on her creative choices – this time, she wasn’t backing down.

Ortega first made headlines in March when she revealed on the Armchair Expert podcast that she changed some of her lines in Wednesday. She believed they didn’t fit the character and took it upon herself to make adjustments. That bold move sparked debate, but Ortega remained unapologetic. Now, in a roundtable with The Hollywood Reporter, she doubled down on her stance.

“I’ve had experiences in TV where I felt my voice wasn’t heard, that I was meant to be a puppet,” Ortega explained. “I’ve been told on sets, ‘You wouldn’t know because you’re not a writer,’ or, ‘Just shut up and do your job.’ From 12 years old, I’ve been hearing things like that. So, I went into Wednesday with hesitance.”

That hesitance quickly turned into determination. No longer willing to be a passive performer, she made sure her creative input mattered. She knew the risk – speaking up in Hollywood wasn’t always welcomed. But she refused to be just another “people pleaser.”

“I think that because I’m someone who is very opinionated or because I know what it’s like to be a people pleaser in this industry, and I know how unhappy or how frustrating it’s been in the past, when I went into Wednesday I really put my foot down and made it clear that everything that I had to say mattered and was heard.”

Ortega’s boldness paid off. Tim Burton, the legendary director and producer of Wednesday, not only supported her but encouraged her involvement. He wanted a collaborative approach, pulling her into discussions about her character’s development.

“But I was fortunate to be working with someone like Tim Burton, who pulled me in his trailer one day and said that he wanted to be a soundboard for my voice,” she said. “So, every day, me, him, the writers, we’d get together in the morning and go through sides.”

That level of collaboration was a game-changer. Ortega felt valued and respected—a stark contrast to her earlier experiences. As the show progressed, she and the writers developed a stronger working relationship, shaping Wednesday into something truly special. Now, she’s taking an even bigger step.

With Wednesday season two on the horizon, Ortega will not only return as the titular character but also as a producer. She’s stepping behind the scenes, ensuring her voice carries even more weight in the creative process.

“And as the show went on, we all got a better feel for one another and it’s become a really collaborative experience, and I feel really lucky to be able to be in the room early next season and be talking about scripts and giving notes.”

Ortega’s journey from being dismissed on set to holding significant creative control is a testament to her resilience. She stood firm, took charge of her own narrative, and is now shaping the very stories she stars in. Wednesday wasn’t just another job; it was her statement.

