On IMPAULSIVE, Logan Paul revealed an eyebrow-raising theory about Jake’s February showdown in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – a “dream” might’ve been to blame.

The highly hyped fight saw the YouTuber-turned-boxer square off against the Love Island alum in the Diriyah Arena. But after eight rounds of back-and-forth action, Jake walked away with his first career loss. Reflecting on the defeat, Jake admitted he wasn’t at his best. “I was not on my a-game. I didn’t implement the game plan. My legs were weak,” he confessed. Weak legs? Enter Logan’s unconventional explanation.

In classic sibling fashion, Logan didn’t hold back, throwing out a rather bizarre theory mid-podcast. “Mom said, ‘Jake had a “fiery dream” the night before his fight.’ I sparked up and said, ‘No f***ing way!’” Logan exclaimed. He even claimed he had a similar experience before his own fight with KSI.

Jake looked visibly uncomfortable but reluctantly backed up the claim. He explained that he’d spent two weeks “building his batch” to ramp up testosterone for the fight. “My body clearly needed a release and made me have a fiery dream. I f**ked myself,” he joked.

In boxing terms, conserving testosterone is seen as a strategy to build strength and aggression. But Jake believed his unexpected “release” made his legs weaker, impacting his ability to perform in the ring. “That’s why it’s bad just before a fight,” he explained, noting that weak legs are often a precursor to getting knocked out.

While the dream theory might be one of the wildest excuses in boxing history, Jake didn’t fully pin his loss on it. “It was one of many reasons,” he clarified. He also cited cutting weight improperly as another factor that left him feeling off-balance.

Despite the loss, Jake took the defeat in stride. “It doesn’t feel like a loss. This is a gift from the universe,” he said. Reflecting on the experience, he shared a more profound takeaway: “I thought my identity was in winning, being undefeated, and making all this money. But none of that is what actually makes me awesome. My identity is just who I am, and that’s enough.”

Meanwhile, Logan’s dream revelation sparked plenty of chatter online, adding an unusual footnote to the Paul brothers’ colorful careers. The idea of losing a fight to a dream certainly isn’t the most conventional post-match analysis.

For Jake, the loss to Fury wasn’t the end but a new chapter. He walked away with a renewed focus on personal growth and a deeper understanding of his own worth, dreams and all. And for fans? It was yet another wild moment in the Paul brothers’ ever-entertaining saga.

One thing’s for sure: when it comes to Jake Paul, even defeat comes with a headline-worthy twist.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Timothée Chalamet Steals The Spotlight On ‘SNL’: From Dylan Performances To Hilarious Award Show Jabs

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News