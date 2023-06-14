The ‘Cool for the Summer’ singer-songwriter Demi Lovato is back to using she/her pronouns in addition to they/them pronouns last year after announcing her nonbinary identity in 2021.

The singer decided so because it made her feel “exhausted” while explaining her gender identity to people, reports People magazine.

“I constantly had to educate people and explain why I identified with those pronouns. It was absolutely exhausting,” Demi Lovato, told GQ Hype Spain, translated from Spanish to English. “I just got tired. But for that very reason I know that it is important to continue spreading the word.”

As per People, Demi Lovato also spoke about wishing there were more gender-neutral spaces for both artists and other people alike: “I face this every day. For example, in public toilets. Having to access the women’s bathroom, even though I don’t completely identify with it.”

Lovato continued, “Or it also happens when filling out forms, such as government documents or any other where you have to specify your gender. You only have two options, male and female, and I feel like none of that makes sense to me. I see myself conditioned to choose a woman because there are no more. I think this has to change. Hopefully with time there will be more options.”

People further states that during the introduction to an episode of the 4D with Demi Lovato podcast released in May 2021, Lovato came out as non-binary before diving into a personal conversation with Alok Vaid-Menon, a gender non-conforming writer and performer.

“Over the past year-and-a-half, I’ve been doing some healing and self-reflective work. And through this work, I’ve had the revelation that I identify as non-binary. With that said, I’ll be officially changing my pronouns to they/them,” said Demi Lovato.

“I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am, and am still discovering,” the singer added.

