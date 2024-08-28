Deadpool & Wolverine Box Office (Worldwide): Crosses $1.21 Billion Mark, Only $2 Million Away From Beating Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man 3 As 7th Highest-Grossing MCU Film!

After breaking numerous box office records, Deadpool & Wolverine continued its ascent in the global rankings this week. A month after opening in theatres, the blockbuster film is a hair’s breadth away from overtaking Iron Man 3 to become the seventh-biggest superhero movie of all time.

Last week, Deadpool and Wolverine surpassed Captain America’s Civil War’s lifetime earnings to become the eighth highest-grossing MCU titles. The film also ranks among only six Marvel movies to have made more than $500 million in the domestic box office. It is also the second Marvel film to have crossed the $1 billion mark post-COVID era, trailing behind Spider-Man No Way Home’s $1.9 billion worldwide take.

As of Tuesday, August 27, 2024, the superhero sequel has already grossed $578.9 Million stateside and $634.5 million overseas, for a cumulative global total of $1.213 billion. This total puts Deadpool and Wolverine just $2 million short of Iron Man 3’s $1.215 billion lifetime haul. The Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer will soon topple Robert Downey Jr.’s highest-grossing Irom Man title from the seventh place in MCU worldwide rankings.

In the highest-grossing MCU films chart, Deadpool and Wolverine trails behind Deadpool & Wolverine, Iron Man 3, Black Panther ($1.3 billion), Avengers: Age of Ultron ($1.4 billion), The Avengers ($1.5 billion), Spider-Man: No Way Home ($1.9 billion), Avengers: Infinity War ($2 billion), and Avengers: Endgame ($2.7 billion).

The Shawn Levy-directed film is also the second highest-grossing film of 2024, behind Inside Out 2’s $1.6 billion worldwide haul.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

