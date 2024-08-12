Deadpool and Wolverine has not only dethroned Oppenheimer as the second-highest-grossing R-rated film of all time but is also the second title this year to earn $1 billion at the box office. To no one’s surprise, Deadpool and Wolverine came out of its third weekend as the esteemed member of 2024’s billion-dollar club, joining the ranks of Inside Out 2, the only other film this year to manage this magnificent feat.

Disney’s Marvel sequel, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, is now also the 11th MCU film to cross the billion-dollar mark, proving a Merc with a Mouth and a grouchy mutant were all fans needed to get over superhero fatigue. Deadpool and Wolverine proved a much-needed salve for the studio, which sustained a heavy blow after recent misfires in “Eternals,” “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quintumnia”, and “The Marvels.”

While “Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness” ($956 million), 2022’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” ($859 million), and 2023’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” ($846 million) mopped up the box office embarrassment, they shied away from reaching the $1 billion mark that could have helped the MCU regain its mojo after losing it following the astounding success of 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame.”

Deadpool and Wolverine is now the first MCU film to cross the billion-dollar mark in the post-pandemic world. Per multiple reports, on Sunday, August 11, 2024, Deadpool and Wolverine grossed $494.3 million in North America and $535.1 million overseas for a grand total of $1.029 billion worldwide. The Shawn Levy Directed superhero sequel has surpassed Oppenheimer’s $975M to become the second highest-grossing R-rated film of all time and will soon dethrone 2019’s Joker ($1.07B) to take the prime spot.

By all appearances, it doesn’t seem the superhero film will run out of gas anytime soon. It might smash a couple more records before taking its final bow in theaters.

