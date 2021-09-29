Advertisement

Daniel Craig is an American actor and is known for his amazing contribution to the Bond Franchise. Craig is now about to bid adieu to his character as James Bond. Daniel had demanded something precious from the makers of James Bond but was denied! Read on.

The 53-year-old star who will be seen for the fifth and last time as 007 in No Time To Die confessed that he wasn’t allowed to get hold of the Aston Martin that he drives in the movie. He said: “They won’t let me take a car… b******s.”

When Daniel Craig was asked what props had he kept home from his five movie shoot, to which the actor explained how he gets asked about what memorabilia he has got all the time and that people think he is a kleptomaniac.

Daniel Craig also sent out a small teaser for fans about the movie. The actor said that the movie will have more gadgets and will top of the previous movies as well. The actor also mentioned his car saying that the Aston DB5 is the “ultimate” spy tool.

Talking at a BAFTA: A Life In Pictures event, the actor said that he did not have many gadgets in his movies. Daniel then explained that in the new movie, he has got more gadgets in hand and also claimed that the Aston DB5 is his “ultimate gadget.”

The movie No Time To Die had its world premiere at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Tuesday (Sept 28) showing Craig in Bond’s tuxedo for the final time on the red carpet. Talking about his 15-year tenure, he said ITV News: “It’s changed my life. I knew it would, but who could imagine the way it’s sort of, you know, what it’s done for me … the only thing I always say … it’s given me the chance to work with some of the best people in the industry.”

Daniel Craig also expressed his gratitude towards Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson as they gave him the opportunity and responsibility of the James Bond character to take on. He also added that he will miss his character a lot.

