Priyanka Chopra shared a picture of her bruised face from the sets of her series ‘Citadel’.

Priyanka posted the picture on Instagram and asked her followers if they too were having a tough day at work.

Sharing the picture, Priyanka wrote: “Did you have a tough day at work as well? #actorslife #citadel #adayinthelife @agbofilms @amazonstudios.” She is seen in a black top and a hint of blue eyeshadow. However, some blood marks can be seen on under her nose and on her lips and chin.

‘Citadel’ is being created by the Russo brothers for Amazon Prime Video. It also stars Richard Madden.

Priyanka recently resumed shooting for the show after welcoming daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in January. She had finished an earlier London schedule in December last year.

The actress also has the Bollywood film ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ in the pipeline.

Priyanka Chopra and her American pop-star husband Nick Jonas were previously in the news when they shared the very first glimpse of their daughter, Malti Maria Chopra Jonas, on the occasion of Mother’s Day.

In the picture, Priyanka can be seen holding her baby in her arms while her Nick is looking at the little one. The actress did not reveal the face and added a heart emoji on the baby’s face.

Priyanka wrote in the caption: “On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home.

“Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is.

“We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a bada**. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you.

