Christian Bale is an exceptional talent known to be a method actor. One of his most notable roles is undoubtedly Batman from Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy. Nolan and Bale’s collaboration and the Batman movies are considered some of the greatest comic book movies. They are also among the highest-grossing films of the actor and director. But there is one thing Bale hated about his character, and it involves the vigilante’s dramatic superhero costume. Keep scrolling for more.

The first movie in the franchise, Batman Begins, was released in 2005. It was followed by The Dark Knight in 2008 and The Dark Knight Rises in 2012. Heath Ledger played the Joker in the second installment, and he made it memorable. People call his portrayal a benchmark performance, and nobody can ever replace it. To be honest, actors do not try to be like the late actor either; they bring their own style to it. Meanwhile, Bale is also admirable in the role of Bruce Wayne.

Christian Bale once shared his annoyance about the caped crusader’s cape in the superhero costume. In an interview with the Chicago Tribune, the actor once shared what he disliked about his Batman character. The Dark Knight actor said, “Let me say whichever superhero first came up with the idea of wearing a cape, he wasn’t really onto anything good. The number of times I’m treading on that damn thing … or I throw a punch, and it ends up covering my whole head.”

The actor explained, “It’s really not practical [for a superhero]. I wouldn’t do it myself. I’m wearing a cape every damn day. … I personally wouldn’t choose to do that.”

Christian Bale wore the cape in three movies, but it was worth it, as the film collected around $2.44 billion at the worldwide box office. The actor also shared his wisdom with Ben Affleck when he was cast as Batman.

Bale once told Access Hollywood, “The only thing I said to him was to make sure to [be able to] take a piss without having anyone help him because it’s a little bit humiliating.”

