Cameron Diaz has a lot of talent, which is evident from the several films that she has done. The actress has been on screen for years and years. She is married to the American musician Benji Madden. Together they welcomed their first child, Raddix Madden, in 2019.

In 2018, the ‘Bad Teacher’ actress surprised her fans and everyone else in Hollywood by retiring from acting. She did her last film, Annie, in 2014. After that, Diaz focused on her family, and it was reported that she needed a break from work. Now, Cameron has finally opened up about her decision of stepping away from acting.

Cameron Diaz joined Kevin Hart on his talk show ‘Hart to Heart’ on Peacock. The Mask actress explained the reason behind her decision on the show. She said that acting was taking up a lot of her time. Hart asked her, “Why did Cameron Diaz step away from the world of acting?” and “What is it that motivated you to stop?”

“When you do something at a really high level for a long period of time, other parts of you have to sort of be handed off to other people,” said Cameron Diaz. She explained that she realized how around the age of 40 there were “so many parts of my life … that I wasn’t touching and that I wasn’t managing.”

“It’s fun to do, I love it. I love acting,” Diaz said. She also added in the conversation that she wanted to incorporate more simplicity into her life. “For me, I just really wanted to make my life manageable by me,” Cameron said. “My routine in a day is literally what I can manage to do by myself.”

We don’t know whether the fans will get to see Cameron Diaz on-screen again. The actress has her priorities set as she chooses to spend time with her family and be able to manage her life.

