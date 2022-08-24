The South Korean boy band BTS are worldwide famous and enjoy a massive fandom called the ARMY. Since their breakthrough in 2013, the septet have seen nothing but immense success in their K-pop career. Just like other countries, India too has a huge army of BTS lovers. Well, talking about it, how would you feel if the 7 beloved boys graced The Kapil Sharma Show?

The Kapil-hosted show has its own huge fan following and just like other huge stars if the k-pop stars grace the show, it would send the ARMY into a tizzy!

Well, seeing the BTS members on India’s beloved comedy and chat show, The Kapil Sharma Show is one huge dream for the ARMYs. The dream might have come true now but in the form of an edited video. There have been many edited videos of the septet, but this recent one has left us amazed at whoever made it. (pretty sure it was a desi ARMY!)

The edited video of BTS x The Kapil Sharma Show is pretty goofy and begins with Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook sitting on the couch while Kapil Sharma as always being his witty self is reading out hilarious comments from each of their Instagram photos, leaving them all in splits. As the video continues ahead it gets funnier by the minute. It’s for sure that when it comes to editing, the desi fans are no less than a master in it.

Talking about the show, The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to return to SONY TV with its newest season. Right before its airing, it was recently revealed that Krushna Abhishek would be a part of this season. Meanwhile, the boys are busy working on their individual albums amidst their apparent hiatus.

Would you love to see the BTS in The Kapil Sharma Show? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

