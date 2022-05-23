BTS has a massive fan following around the globe but we are all aware that it comes with a price. Link up rumours are common in the Kpop industry but some of them get blown out of proportion either due to rumours or fan reactions. In a recent turn of events, speculations about V aka Kim Tae-Hyung and Blackpink’s Jennie elevated on social media after they were allegedly spotted together at Jeju Island.

For the unversed, the Winter Bear singer has lately been in the news for his adorable conversations with ARMYs either through Weverse or Instagram. His struggle with Insta in the initial few days left fans in splits and some of them could even be seen helping him out in whichever way possible. His previous OST for the K drama Our Beloved Summer has also been doing exceptionally well, grabbing top positions on the charts.

In a recent turn of events, BTS’ V and Blackpink’s Jennie were spotted together in a car at Jeju islands and it has been leaving the fans quite confused. The blurry picture shows V driving a car with sunglasses on while Jennie is seated in the passenger’s seat. Even though the photograph has convinced a part of the ARMY, a bunch of people still believe that the snap is simply photoshopped.

According to Chosun, they reached out to YG Entertainment, which manages Jennie and they did not have anything specific to offer as an explanation. “We have nothing to say”, a representative said.

Fans, on the other hand, have been bashing V and Jennie both for the circulating pictures. Some believe they should be given privacy while others are extremely displeased with the rumours.

What do you think about BTS’ V and Blackpink fame Jennie’s alleged relationship? Let us know in the comments!

