BTS’ Jungkook has been making tons of headlines for his latest debut single Seven, featuring Latto, for quite some time now. The singer’s individual career is indeed thriving with him making his debut and signing with various luxurious brands. While he is conducting several live sessions to open up about his professional life, the K-Pop star recently opened up about his religion and you would definitely want to know this about him.

K-Pop stars are extremely secretive about their personal lives and refrain themselves from spilling a lot of beans especially about their family and beliefs. However, it seems that Jungkook is changing the norms.

Over the years, fans have wondered about BTS’ Jungkook’s religion and made various assumptions about the same. As per the singer’s schooling, his fans speculated that he might be Christian. For the unversed, the K-Pop idol went to the School of Performing Arts in Seoul, which is South Korea’s first and only Christian-based high school with special purposes in performing arts, and one of their classes also involved Bible teaching.

Some have even noticed Jungkook praying before eating, but that custom is not exclusive to Christianity but also Hinduism. Others have spotted the Left and Right singer praying like a Buddhist and him visiting a Buddhist temple. A beaded garland on his wrist, which is also known as a Mala in Sanskrit, made his fans confused if the singer is a Buddhist or a Hindu. A few have also claimed that the BTS Maknae is a Muslim, but there is not much evidence to prove that.

Now, as per Koreaboo, the Butter crooner recently confirmed his religious beliefs and how he was brought up as. Jungkook clarified that his parents belonged to different religions but he does not. He said, “I don’t have a religion. My father’s side is Christian, and my mother’s side is Buddhist. But for us (children)… We don’t really have religions. There wasn’t any pressure for us to have a religion, either. Therefore, I don’t have a religion.”

It seems that the singer wanted to set things straight about his background.

For the unversed, BTS also has RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga and V.

