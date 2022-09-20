Hip-hop singer-songwriter Crush will release a collaborative single with BTS member J-Hope next week.

Advertisement

The announcement was made J Hope’s former agency on Monday, Yonhap news agency reported.

Advertisement

The song “Rush Hour” will hit music services Thursday, P Nation said in a release.

Crush also unveiled part of the tune combining a funky sound and sensitive voice and teased the song’s music video featuring J-Hope on the same day.

Debuting in 2012 with the single “Red Dress”, Crush is best known for songs such as “Sometimes” and “Bermuda Triangle”.

J Hope became the first BTS member to debut as a solo artist in July, when he dropped “More”.

Recently, BTS announced that the band will be taking a short break. Each seven members, including J Hope, Jin, V, Jungkook, RM, Suga and Jimin are focusing on their personal careers during the hiatus.

When the news broke that the South Korean band is taking a break, fans speculated a feud amongst the members to be the reason. It was said that leader RM is becoming too dominating and other members feel subordinated to him.

Must Read: Brad Pitt & Ana De Armas Are The Soon To-Be Couple In Hollywood? Here’s All About Their Recent Closeness & Flirtatious ‘Friendship’!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram