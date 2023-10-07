Screenwriter and producer Bryan Fuller landed himself in a huge controversy when he was accused of s*xual harassment by a co-worker on the sets of AMC networks’ next feature ‘Queer For Fear.‘ The victim has filed a law suit against the producer which claims that the production house turned a blind eye towards the constant complaints.

Fuller, best known for creating shows such as ‘Hannibal’ and ‘American Gods’, faces a bunch of charges by his fellow co-worker related to s*xual harassment on the set of his latest feature ‘Queer For Fear’.

In addition, Fuller has also been accused of making constant and bizarrely p*rverted references to topics related to m*sturbation, engaging in casual bullying, and creating a hostile work environment.

Plaintiff Sam Wineman alleged that Fuller also repeatedly held him from behind to “cr*ck his back,” during which he would press his g*nitals against Wineman’s b*ttocks as per Deadline.

The former complaint filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court states: “Defendant Bryan Fuller cultivated and maintained a hostile work environment as a result of harassment, discrimination, s*xual harassment, s*xual assault, and retaliation from 2020 to 2022.”

“Mr. Fuller s*xually assaulted plaintiff several times throughout the Steakhaus Production of ‘Queer for Fear’ for AMC defendants and their streaming service Shudder,” Wineman and his Good Gustafson Aumais LLP and Atkins & Associates lawyers add in the September 28 dated complaint, which is seeking a jury trial.

A director on the project along with Fuller, Wineman is also gay and has collaborated with him before but then went on to claim that after he reported his co-worker’s alleged “abuse …unlawful behaviour and comments” and “preoccupation with m*sturbation” to Shudder VP Nick Lazo and others, he was axed from ‘Queer for Fear’ in August 2021.

“AMC defendants and executive producer defendants ignored all warning signs, facilitated and permitted Mr. Fuller’s unlawful conduct and ultimately ratified Mr. Fuller’s behavior and comments, the 21-page complaint declares. Defendants’ final act of retaliation was reducing plaintiff’s earned credits when the production aired around September 30, 2022.”

While Fuller himself has made no statement, his lawyer Bryan Freedman has completely denied the charges and told Deadline: “Make no mistake, Sam Wineman will be sued for defamation based on what are 100 percent probably false statements.”

He added: “There is documented evidence which completely disproves the allegations against Bryan Fuller. Mr. Wineman created this fictitious story long after his gross incompetence necessitated his removal in an effort to extort AMC, Shudder, Steakhaus and Bryan Fuller.”

“He never raised any allegation of wrongdoing prior to his removal because he knew that this was absolute garbage. Sam Wineman just made the biggest mistake of his life, and once the evidence comes out, he will forever be known as a pathological liar. Rest assured; a malicious prosecution lawsuit aimed directly at him is coming soon.”

For the unversed, Bryan Fuller is the writer for Star Trek series and is gearing up for Queer for Fear: The History of Queer Horror.

