The Brit Awards is one of the biggest music nights in Britain, and it held up that honour this year as well. The coveted Brit Awards 2021 were held a while ago and saw the who's who from the music world – international & from the island country – grace the event.

Held at London’s O2 Arena, the Brit Awards 2021 was an in-person event and saw comedian Jack Whitehall as the host for the evening. From Taylor Swift & Dua Lipa to Harry Styles and The Weeknd, the award night was a star-studded affair.

One of the night’s biggest honours – the Global Icon Award was awarded to Taylor Swift, making her the first female artist ever to receive it. One Direction alum Harry Styles won the Single of the Year trophy for Watermelon Sugar. Dua Lipa won multiple awards at the Brit Awards 2021, including The Album of the Year & Female Solo Artist.

The international artists winning at the Brit Awards 2021 included Billie Eilish and The Weeknd. Scroll down and take a look at the complete winner list below.

Female Solo Artist

Arlo Parks

Celeste

Dua Lipa (Winner)

Jessie Ware

Lianne La Havas

Male Solo Artist

AJ Tracey

Headie One

J Hus (Winner)

Joel Corry

Yungblud

British Group

Bicep

Biffy Clyro

Little Mix (Winner)

The 1975

Young T & Bugsey

Breakthrough Artist

Arlo Parks (Winner)

Bicep

Celeste

Joel Corry

Young T & Bugsey

British Single of the Year

220 Kid with Gracey – Don’t Need Love

Aitch x AJ Tracey feat Tay Keith – Rain

Dua Lipa – Physical

Harry Styles – Watermelon Sugar (Winner)

Headie One feat AJ Tracey and Stormzy – Ain’t It Different

Joel Corry x MNEK – Head and Heart

Nathan Dawe x KSI – Lighter

Regard and Raye – Secrets

S1mba feat DTG – Rover

Young T & Bugsey feat Headie One – Don’t Rush

Album of the Year

Arlo Parks – Collapsed in Sunbeams

Celeste – Not Your Muse

Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia (Winner)

J Hus – Big Conspiracy

Jessie Ware – What’s Your Pleasure?

International Female Solo Artist

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish (Winner)

Cardi B

Miley Cyrus

Taylor Swift

International Male Solo Artist

Bruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

Childish Gambino

Tame Impala

The Weeknd (Winner)

International Group

BTS

Fontaines DC

Foo Fighters

Haim (Winner)

Run the Jewels

Rising Star

Griff

Global Icon

Taylor Swift

The awards at the Brit Awards 2021 were presented by Lewis Capaldi, Mabel, Celeste, and more.

Congratulations to all the winners.

