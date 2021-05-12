The Brit Awards is one of the biggest music nights in Britain, and it held up that honour this year as well. The coveted Brit Awards 2021 were held a while ago and saw the who’s who from the music world – international & from the island country – grace the event. While they all looked stunning in their coutor, we bring you the winner list of the
Advertisement
Held at London’s O2 Arena, the Brit Awards 2021 was an in-person event and saw comedian Jack Whitehall as the host for the evening. From Taylor Swift & Dua Lipa to Harry Styles and The Weeknd, the award night was a star-studded affair.
Advertisement
One of the night’s biggest honours – the Global Icon Award was awarded to Taylor Swift, making her the first female artist ever to receive it. One Direction alum Harry Styles won the Single of the Year trophy for Watermelon Sugar. Dua Lipa won multiple awards at the Brit Awards 2021, including The Album of the Year & Female Solo Artist.
Trending
The international artists winning at the Brit Awards 2021 included Billie Eilish and The Weeknd. Scroll down and take a look at the complete winner list below.
Female Solo Artist
Arlo Parks
Celeste
Dua Lipa (Winner)
Jessie Ware
Lianne La Havas
Male Solo Artist
AJ Tracey
Headie One
J Hus (Winner)
Joel Corry
Yungblud
British Group
Bicep
Biffy Clyro
Little Mix (Winner)
The 1975
Young T & Bugsey
Breakthrough Artist
Arlo Parks (Winner)
Bicep
Celeste
Joel Corry
Young T & Bugsey
British Single of the Year
220 Kid with Gracey – Don’t Need Love
Aitch x AJ Tracey feat Tay Keith – Rain
Dua Lipa – Physical
Harry Styles – Watermelon Sugar (Winner)
Headie One feat AJ Tracey and Stormzy – Ain’t It Different
Joel Corry x MNEK – Head and Heart
Nathan Dawe x KSI – Lighter
Regard and Raye – Secrets
S1mba feat DTG – Rover
Young T & Bugsey feat Headie One – Don’t Rush
Album of the Year
Arlo Parks – Collapsed in Sunbeams
Celeste – Not Your Muse
Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia (Winner)
J Hus – Big Conspiracy
Jessie Ware – What’s Your Pleasure?
International Female Solo Artist
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish (Winner)
Cardi B
Miley Cyrus
Taylor Swift
International Male Solo Artist
Bruce Springsteen
Burna Boy
Childish Gambino
Tame Impala
The Weeknd (Winner)
International Group
BTS
Fontaines DC
Foo Fighters
Haim (Winner)
Run the Jewels
Rising Star
Griff
Global Icon
Taylor Swift
The awards at the Brit Awards 2021 were presented by Lewis Capaldi, Mabel, Celeste, and more.
Congratulations to all the winners.
Must Read: Angelina Jolie On Choosing Partners: “I Probably Have A Very Long List Of Nos”
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube
Advertisement
Advertisement