Actress Phoebe Dynevor has landed her first big role since Bridgerton blew up at Christmas.

Advertisement

She has signed on to join Matthew Goode in The Colour Room.

Advertisement

Phoebe Dynevor will portray 1920s ceramics artist Clarice Cliff in The Colour Room, also featuring David Morrissey, Darci Shaw, Kerry Fox, and more.

Director Claire McCarthy will crank up production in the U.K. later this month (Mar21). (KL/DL/LOT)

Bridgerton has been a game-changer for the entire cast. Phoebe Dynevor played Daphne and was paired opposite the handsome Duke Of Duchess, played by Rege-Jean Page.

Rege-Jean Page also was signed up for Saturday Night Live and his gig went viral all over social media, soon after its release.

The Netflix show created a lot of noise soon after its digital release. The intimate scenes were talk of the town. There were criticisms as well as praises all over the internet.

Are you excited to witness Phoebe Dynevor in The Colour Room? Share with us in the comments section below.

Must Read: WWE: Did Drew McIntyre Break Protocol During RAW’s Last Episode?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube